Lakme joins PETA US to prevent cosmetic testing on animals

Lakme has joined hands with PETA US ‘GLobal Beauty Without Bunnies’ programme. This programme certifies and encourages brands not to carry tests for cosmetic and personal care products on animals.

The PETA press release mentioned that Lakme, which is owned by Hindustan Unilever, will now feature the programme’s PETA-approved bunny logo on its packaging.

Sumati Matti, Head of Innovationation LAKME mentioned, “Not testing any of our products on animals is critical to our values at Lakme and is in line with Unilever’s Positive Beauty vision.” She further added that “PETA’s ‘Beauty Without Bunnies’ programme is recognised worldwide for its high-quality standards and rigour, and we are proud to be a brand that is officially PETA-approved. With Lakme’s range of high-performance and world-class cosmetics, skin-care products, and beauty salons, women can own their look while knowing that the beauty and safety from our products are from scientific alternatives to animal testing”.

She further added “PETA’s ‘Beauty Without Bunnies’ programme is recognised worldwide for its high-quality standards and rigour, and we are proud to be a brand that is officially PETA-approved. With Lakme’s range of high-performance and world-class cosmetics, skin-care products, and beauty salons, women can own their look while knowing that the beauty and safety from our products are from scientific alternatives to animal testing”.