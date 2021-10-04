Clovia Launches the Campaign featuring its Leadership Team

Clovia, a brand for women’s innerwear, activewear, loungewear, and personal care, today revealed their campaign, ‘Nothing But Real’. This is different as for the first time, the campaign showcases their leadership and other team members flaunting cutesy nightwear and performance activewear from Clovia.

The advertisement features strong, independent, and aspiring ladies from Team Clovia who are real and are totally in love with themselves, an official statement highlighted.

The brand also added that through this, Clovia takes a step towards uplifting the confidence of women to break out the inhibitions attached to shape and size.

Clovia replaces models with real women and is promoting the campaign through their website, app, and social media platforms. The leadership team is seen showcasing the brand’s trendy loungewear and nightwear range in quirky prints and joyful color palettes. Followed by their athleisure wear range in solid tones and quirky prints.

Neha Kant, Founder, Clovia spoke about the campaign and said, “The campaign funnily enough was born out of an internal chatter on if our cool new launches will fit all body types. This shoot was done as a challenge by our design and marketing team to showcase how Team Clovia designs for all body types. Clovia collects extensive data on Indian body types and creates fits that perform and flatter both. Through this campaign, we celebrate real women”