POPxo forays into beauty segment, aims Rs 100 crore revenue run rate

POPxo, a digital community for women plans to enter into the beauty segment and is expecting a revenue run rate of Rs 100 crores in the next year. It is launching into the beauty segment with a POPxo Makeup collection by MyGlamm.

Priyanka Gill, POPxo, Founder and CEO told PTI “Being a women-centric platform, beauty is a relevant topic and we have insight on the beauty problems that women within our community face and we will be targeting the most engaged POPxo audience, between the age group of 16-27, 50% of which resides in Tier I and 50% in Tier II and III cities. POPxo is targeting to be the fastest beauty brand to hit a Rs 100 crore revenue run rate in the next twelve months by leveraging its strong digital connect with millennial women”.

She also mentioned that the collection of products will start from a range of Rs 499, to make it affordable for young and independent women. She added that the products will be available on major e-commerce platforms as well. As per reports, the beauty and skincare industry is expected to reach $25 Billion by 2025.

POPxo founded by Priyanka Gill in 2014 has 60 Million monthly users as of July 2021.