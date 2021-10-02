Britannia commences work on Greenfield manufacturing unit, invested 340 crores

Britannia Industries Limited announced the commencement of work on its Greenfield manufacturing unit in Barabanki district, Uttar Pradesh. The company invested Rs 340 crores in this facility to spread over an area of 30 acres to have a production capacity of 1.25 Lakh tonnes.

Through this, the brand will facilitate its flagship brands of Britannia that includes Marie Gold, Good Day, Milk Bikis, Tiger Glucose & Rusk. This move also directed the company’s commitment to support ‘Make in India’ initiative and the event was graced by the Chief Minister of the State, Yogi Adityanath.

Varun Berry, Managing Director, Britannia Industries, commented on this matter, “This is Britannia’s first Greenfield manufacturing facility in Uttar Pradesh. The state is a large consumption market for us and this facility will help us meet the growing demand for bakery products in Uttar Pradesh, and will also create fairly large-scale employment opportunities. I am happy that the procurement plans of various capital goods and input materials are planned in a way, as to support Indian industry and the state’s agriculture sector”.

The work on the new manufacturing facility will commence in October 2021, and the commercial production will begin in just 15 months.