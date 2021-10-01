Bonito Designs launches the Experience Centre in Bengaluru

Bonito Designs, have recently opened a new experience center in HRBR Layout. This new experience center is located at the junction of North & East Bengaluru.

In Bengaluru, there are pockets of home fittings and furniture stores posing as interior designers, across the city. The reason for the birth of Bonito Designs was the need to handle people’s dream homes with more care than just as another business venture motivated purely by financials.

Amit Parasuramka CEO commented regarding Bonito’s business model “No two Bonito homes are the same- you would hear this a lot at Bonito Designs. It’s really our mantra – we make unique homes for everybody, and it’s the truth so people feel the warmth we’re selling at Bonito. Anyone can build a house but converting it into a dream home takes a different commitment and approach altogether.”,

Rickson D’souza, Bonito’s Founder , talked about the new experience centre and stated “ We felt it’s more than a privilege, it is our duty as interior designers to make sure that each project culminates in a home, and not just a good-looking template of what’s trending.”

The mesmerizing new Experience Center at HRBR Layout spans 10,000sq.ft. and showcases some of the design concepts that Bonito has executed over the years

Bonito Designs have been functioning out of Bengaluru for the last 9 years. In this time, they have rapidly grown into a trusted service that has created over 2500 dream homes.