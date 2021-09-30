Snapdeal has announced the dates of its flagship event ‘Toofani Sale’. The event will begin from 3rd October 2021 and end on 10th October 2021.

The platform announced that there will be multiple deals on vast collection of products covering fashion apparel including sarees, kurtis, suits, shirts, t-shirts, jeans, kids wear, and fashion accessories like watches, jewellery, eyewear, and wallets, home and kitchenware, kitchen appliances, home furnishing, beauty & personal care, health & fitness.

The companys’ spokesperson commented on this matter, “By spreading the deals over multiple days and making our best deals available online for a longer period of time, we wanted to give our customers the flexibility to plan their shopping around their schedules and convenience, as well as multiple opportunities to take advantage of the best offers and deals”.

The flagship event will cover theme-based shopping experience built around different categories such as: fashion, home & kitchen, health & beauty, as many as 40 ‘Deal of the day’ on products across categories and also an additional discount on for shoppers making payment through upay, AU Bank, Dhani cards, and Paytm wallet.

As the buyers have increased from Tier-II and III cities, Snapdeal is also working on its platform to provide a seamless shopping experience to its customers in towns and villages.