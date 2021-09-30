Flipkart to appoint 2,000 Evs ahead of this festive season

E-commerce giant Flipkart has announced plans to deploy over 2,000 electric vehicles ahead of this festive season ‘Big Billion Days’, which will start from 7th Oct 2021. “These 2,000 electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers have been deployed across 90 cities in India and will help deliver smiles this festive season sustainably,” an official statement released by the company highlighted.

Last year, Flipkart had committed to deploy over 25,000 Evs (electric vehicles) in its supply chain by 2030. This move is a firm step in that direction.

Mahesh Pratap Singh, Flipkart Head – Sustainability and Social Responsibility commented on this new initiative “The festive season is about creating progressive value for all stakeholders. We are proud to uphold our promise to our customers to bring them a sustainable festive season with each order. The Flipkart teams have come together to ensure our delivery executives are delivering to thousands of pincodes across 90 cities in more than 2,000 electric vehicles”.

Some of the cities where EVs will be used for delivery purposes include: Bengaluru, Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Waidhan, Hyderabad, Vidisha, Shajapur, Jhabua, Pune, Sonai, Mysore and Rampur.

The company also announced its plans to go plastic free for millions of packages ahead of this festive season. The official statement added “After successfully eliminating single-use plastic in its own supply chain in July this year, more than 75% of Flipkart’s seller fulfilled shipments are now being processed in sustainable packaging, marking a 20x increase over July 2020 covering more than 70 facilities across India”.