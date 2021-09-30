Parle Agro redefines boldness with new brand ambassador

Parle Agro has launched a 360 degree campaign for its drink- B Fizz. The brand has unveiled a new celebrity face too and has brought in Arjun Kapoor to evoke a sense of boldness and fearlessness.

The media campaign has been rolled out for many mediums including OOH, TV and Digital.

&Walsh, the creative agency for B Fizz, has led the campaign narrative for television commercials, print, and digital.

Nadia Chauhan, Joint Managing Director and Chief Marketing Officer, Parle Agro, said, “Parle Agro takes pride in being a pioneering beverage brand that is not afraid to take risks to meet and exceed expectations of our customers. With B Fizz, we wanted to tap the audience that is bold, loves to take risks and seeks new experiences. In our latest ad for B Fizz, we have captured this very sentiment through the imagery which is bold and edgy.” She also added “Arjun Kapoor is the perfect choice to represent the ‘bold’, ‘unique’ characteristics of B Fizz and we are elated to have him onboard as the ambassador for the brand”.

Actor Arjun Kapoor on this endorsement commented, “There are times when a brand’s ideologies and your own personality harmonize perfectly, and my association with B Fizz is simply that.”