Tata launches its super app ‘TataNeu’

Tata Group, an Indian multinational conglomerate gave a sneak peek of its new super app called ‘TataNeu’. The announcement was made by the Tata group Chairman N Chandrasekaran, according to a report by TNN. The app is yet to get a commercial launch and currently the platform will be open only for use among its employees.

The term ‘super app’ was introduced by Mike Lazardis, Founder of BlackBerry in 2010, which means to have many apps in an umbrella of one app. The super app TataNeu will board many apps such as BigBasket, 1MG, Taj, Croma and AirAsia and apps like Titan, Tanishq, Cliq and Starbucks are yet to get into it. This move comes in response to the government’s plan of introducing strict measures within the e-commerce sector.

In the app, Tata Neu will have a loyalty programme where customers can earn redeemable points and use it at the time of their next purchase. With this move, Tata Group will become the first in the list to launch a super app.

