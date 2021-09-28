Unicommerce continues growth momentum to record 1 million+ daily transactions

Unicommerce, India’s largest e-commerce focused supply chain SaaS platform continues to follow its stellar growth trajectory and has announced that it now manages over 1 million daily transactions on its platform, amounting to over USD 5 billion GMV annually. The company continues to expand its client portfolio and aims to get over 2000 brands on board in the current financial year

The company has also become one of the finest omnichannel platforms in the industry powering 1500+ stores located across the country. Unicommerce world with some of the biggest companies Some of the key clients that Unicommerce works with include Marico, GoMechanic, Enamor, MPL Sports, House of Anita Dongre, Netmeds, Mamaearth, mCaffeine and many more.

Kapil Makhija, CEO, Unicommerce talking about the company’s exemplary growth said, “While the pandemic has undeniably had a severe impact on industries across sectors, it provided an impetus to our business with brands across sizes reiterating focus on strengthening their online presence. This created a huge demand for robust, tech-driven supply chain solutions that are specifically designed for e-commerce. With our sector-agnostic, one-stop platform, we have managed to cater to this heightened demand, which in turn has helped us grow our business manifold. We have become a preferred choice of companies going D2C and Omnichannel and our strong growth is the testimony of our successful product portfolio. This showcases that we are on the right track and we will continue to expand our business in India and international markets.”

Unicommerce platform is also seamlessly integrated with more than 150 partners across marketplaces, logistics providers, and ERP systems. A few of the key platform partners of Unicommerce are Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Lazada, Noon, Shopify, Magento, Delhivery, FedEx, Blue Dart, DTDC, Ginesys, Logic, Tally, among many others.

The company recently announced its plans to increase its workforce by 60% to support its expansion plans in the coming fiscal year. The company, which currently employs over 240 people, is looking at onboarding more than 150 people by the end of FY22.