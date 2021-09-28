Adani Wilmar steps into the ‘brick & mortar’ arena with Fortune Mart

FMCG major Adani Wilmar, which majorly sells oil and food products, under the brand name of Fortune has announced that in order to get closer to their customers, they are now launching brick and mortar stores known as ‘Fortune Mart’. The company announced that they opened 12 stores in Tier-II and III cities. The brand also stated that the store will exclusively sell Fortune and Adani Wilmar brand products.

Angshu Mallick, MD and CEO, Adani Wilmar commented on this new launch “Fortune has become a household name and the most popular and preferred food brand in the country. The rollout of Fortune Mart stores aims to leverage the brand equity Fortune has established over the last two decades. The Fortune Mart stores will also supplement our wide retail reach. He also added “We aim to have a presence across the metros as well as tier I and II cities in the coming months”.

The Fortune Mart will sell Adani Wilmar’s complete range of products- such as Fortune, King’s, Aadhar, Raag, Alife, Wilshort (Bakery), etc. products. The range includes oils such as soya, sunflower, mustard, rice bran, groundnut, cottonseed, and functional oils such as Xpert ProSugar Conscious and Xpert ProImmunity Oils, besides food products such as basmati rice, atta, pulses, soya chunks, besan, sattu, sugar, and also ready to cook products such as khichdi and soya chunkies. The store is also planning to offer combo deals, and other exclusives ahead of this festive season.