Wonderchef appoints Kirti Sanon as their brand ambassador

Wonderchef has announced Kirti Sanon as their brand ambassador, and also launched a TVC simultaneously and also on social media platforms. The company is also planning to launch its print campaign along with a prominent presence across general trade, modern trade and exclusive brand outlets.

Ravi Saxena, founder and managing director, Wonderchef, said, “The engagement with Kriti will amplify our efforts to create more awareness about healthy cooking and capture wider demography. Taking Kriti as our brand ambassador was a natural choice for us because Wonderchef relates with Kriti as a self-made independent person with a mix of modern and traditional values. The vividness of her persona and the finesse with which she connects with the audience make her the ideal choice for strengthening our positioning. She brings glamour, universal appeal and feminine touch to the brand.”

The actress , Kirti Sanon said “I had an immediate connect with the brand. In today’s sedentary world, it is very important to have healthy food and Wonderchef not only enables healthy cooking at home without any hassle but also brings style and modernity to the kitchen. I am overjoyed to have the opportunity to represent the brand. We are what we eat and I look forward to fostering healthier eating habits by being a part of Wonderchef family.”