Tupperware to open up 1000 retail store in the next five years

Popular kitchenware brand Tupperware has announced its expansion plans and is all set to aggressively push the envelope by setting up 1,000 retail stores in the country over the next five years, besides having a strong online presence. The stores opening up will be under the franchise model and only retail the popular products of the brand.

Recently, the brand inaugurated its 100th store in Chennai in the southern zone by contributing 35% of the overall company’s sales, and the brand aims to open more 35 stores and make a total count of 135 stores.

Deepak Chhabra, Managing Director, Tupperware India, said, “As an immediate expansion plan, we plan to open another 130 stores taking the overall number of stores in the country to over 250 by December next year (2022)…Over the next five years, our plan is to have 1,000 stores across the country and major expansion would be in the South and West.” He also added to the statement “He maintained that South and West were the majority of revenue generators for the company contributing 35 percent, each, respectively”.

He also talked about the impact of the pandemic on the brand, and mentioned that

“Pandemic has been a silver lining for us in terms of business because the consumption of these products was higher largely because everybody was at home and without any help from maids, people started cooking from home and everybody was conscious about health and safety,”

Chhabra maintained that with the aggressive expansion plan, the current share of 80 percent contributed from the direct selling business would come down to 65 percent while business generated from retail stores would increase to 35 percent (from the existing 12 percent) and remaining from online (10 percent).