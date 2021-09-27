Patanjali collaborates with Tocklai Tea Research Institute

Patanjali has signed a MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Tocklai Tea Research Institute with an aim to research and extract chemical compounds from tea leaves and seeds.

As per the official statement released by the company, they mentioned that an advanced research will be carried out to extract chemical compounds from tea leaves and seeds that will be used to make medicines,cosmetics and wellness products, under the Patanjali banner.

The decision of signing an agreement took place between Assam Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary and Patanjali Ayurved MD Balkrishna. The minister mentioned that the state has a large number of tea plants, and this partnership will be mutually beneficial for both the parties.

With over 800 tea gardens and small gardens in the state Assam contributes to 52 % of the total country’s tea production. Now the Tea Industry is also adapting different routes to diversify their range of products and add value, to increase profit.