Amazon goes hyperlocal to rope kirana stores

Amazon India has announced that the company plans to go hyperlocal in the market and is aiming to tap a large number of kirana stores- around 9.3 Lakhs by 2025, an official statement highlighted.

The e-commerce giant is adapting vernacular languages to make a more customer friendly experience and recently, the company also launched voice shopping experience in hindi language and also added ‘voice buy’ options to break the technology barrier and expand in a customer base of Tier-II and III cities.

Manish Tiwary, VP, Amazon India,announced “From the current 75,000 kirana stores across 450 cities, we are going to increase it to around 10 lakh by 2025. We are raising speed and last-mile delivery by giving more options to buyers and sellers”.

He also added “We have around 58,000 Amazon Easy stores, where any new buyer can just walk in to be hand-held by trained shopkeepers. Newbies can have touch & feel product experience through a physical product buy-cum-delivery display. As many as nine local languages in the mobile app and an Alexa-based voice buy services in Hindi and English could be a game-changer for enabling more customers, especially in small towns,”

Recently, the platform announced its flagship event ‘The Great Indian Festival’ and also launched training programmes to educate MSME sector about logistics, cataloguing, digital marketing and other taxation processes in different parts of the country.