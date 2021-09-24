Amazon all set for Great Indian Festival sale

The E-commerce giant Amazon kicked off its flagship event ‘The Great Indian Festival sale’ in India starting from 4th Oct 2021, but did not announce the end date of the event. The members of Amazon prime will be able to get a sale one day in advance,and also get an additional cash back and low-cost EMIs as well.

The Great Indian Festival would include over 1,000 new product launches from top brands such as Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Sony, Apple, Boat, Lenovo, HP, Asus, Fossil, Levi’s, BIBA, Allen Solly, Adidas, American Tourister, Prestige, Eureka Forbes, Bosch, Pigeon, Bajaj, Big muscles, Lakme, Maybelline, Forest Essentials, The Body Shop, WOW, Nivea, Dabur, P&G, Tata Tea, Huggies, Pedigree , Sony PS5, Microsoft Xbox, Hasbro, Funskool, Philips, Vega and more, an statement highlighted.

Amazon Business customers in India will be able to avail exclusive offers, bulk discounts, lower festive price offers, cashbacks, rewards and more, for their regular business buying or corporate gifting for clients or employees. Customers will save 28% more with GST invoice on all transactions across categories like laptops, printers, networking devices,office electronics, vacuum cleaners etc. from top brands like HP, Lenovo, Canon, Godrej, Casio, Eureka Forbes and more.

Manish Tiwary, Vice President, Amazon India commented on this announcement ““This year’s Great Indian Festival is a celebration of the resilience of local shops and small and medium sellers. We are humbled by their spirit and delighted with the opportunity to partner and enable their growth, especially in view of recent challenges owing to the pandemic. We continue to innovate on behalf of our customers to offer the widest selection, value and convenience, ensuring fast delivery of their #KhushiyonKeDibbe, to get them ready for the festive season from the comfort and safety of their homes.”

For fast, secure and reliable delivery, Amazon has created more than 110,000 seasonal job opportunities to serve the demand in the festival, and the company has also expanded its fulfillment centres to ramp up the delivery infrastructure in the country.