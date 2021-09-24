StoreHippo Partnered With Shyplite To Streamline Logistics Services For Their Customers

StoreHippo, the leading e-commerce platform in India has recently partnered with Shyplite, an innovative AI-enabled Smart Shipping Solution. This collaboration will help users to streamline their logistics and boost customer trust for their brands with timely, cost-effective and seamless deliveries.

Through this integration, StoreHippo enables its clients to build an automated, error-free and streamlined supply chain with timely shipping services in domestic and international markets. The company has integrated with India’s most reliable shipping gateway – Shyplite, to iron out the logistics woes of its clients by offering a wide variety of shipping options. With this Partnership, merchant clients having their stores on StoreHippo can choose from 30+ courier services to deliver across 27000+ pin codes in India with 9 fulfillment centres and 220 countries served across the globe, all on one single dashboard by Shyplite. The partnership would be an added advantage for the multiple shipping partners at their disposal wherein ecommerce merchants can ensure faster and reliable deliveries that are cost-effective as well.

With Shyplite as their logistics service provider, StoreHippo clients can sell across multiple channels like popular marketplaces, online stores, mobile sites and apps etc. and sync orders from all these channels on a single automated dashboard.

Commenting on the association Rajiv Kumar, Founder & CEO, StoreHippo said, “At StoreHippo, we offer a complete ecosystem for brands planning to build their digital and omnichannel presence. To help brands win customer trust through their deliveries we facilitate our merchant clients with the best logistics services. As shipping can make or break an online business StoreHippo decided to offer a range of shipping services to its merchant clients by integrating with Shyplite. This integration of StoreHippo and Shyplite goes a long way in ensuring fast, reliable, automated, cost-efficient and transparent shipping solutions to our clients”.

Talking about the collaborations Parinay- Founder & COO, Shyplite said “At Shyplite, we believe in providing the most accessible, reliable, and robust shipping solutions to our customers with end-to-end logistics & fulfillment support, helping their businesses to sell with confidence worldwide. In our constant effort to make the shipping experience better & seamless for our users, we have partnered with StoreHippo, leveraging them with a feature-rich dashboard that offers easy management of vendors, orders, shipping, and commissions. We will together continue to build the most cost-effective & easy to maintain e-commerce systems for businesses.”

StoreHippo is a flexible and scalable enterprise-grade e-commerce platform designed to offer future-ready e-commerce solutions for B2B, B2C, B2B2C, D2C, and enterprise brands. Built grounds-up on the mobile-first principle, StoreHippo’s fully integrated, feature-rich, hosted and managed e-commerce platform enables brands to build out-of-box solutions and disruptive business models. StoreHippo offers brands of every size and industry a complete ecosystem to run their online business.

StoreHippo’sheadless architecture helps brands build cutting edge multi-vendor marketplaces, chain of multiple storefronts, multilingual stores in regional as well as international languages, complete hyperlocal e-commerce solutions and innovative business models using a combination of these features.

With StoreHippo and Shyplite partnership businesses can: