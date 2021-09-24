On the occasion of the opening of Milan Fashion Week, Benetton presents United Colors of Ghali, a capsule collection designed by the Italian musician. Multiculturalism and integration; creativity and dialogue with the new generations: since it was announced last spring, the collaboration between Benetton and Ghali has seemed like a natural encounter, based on a set of strong and shared values.

An artist who has made cross-pollination his signature style, at the age of just twenty-seven Ghali has already sold over one and a half million records and worked with Italian and international hip-hop stars. His social media channels have millions of followers.

After a series of collateral initiatives – such as the Spotify United Sounds of Benetton playlist – the partnership is now getting down to business with the launch of a capsule collection curated by the artist. A series of oversized street wear pieces with a relaxed fit, it features an unusual use of traditional Benetton colors.

“We tried to create something stylish and comfy that everyone can wear,” Ghali explains. “We are the new designers, designing both clothes and music.” The pieces contain references to Ghali’s own background and aesthetics. Rugby shirts feature a cloth moon patch mixed with pop lettering and strong colors, such as black, red, tobacco and white. Sweatshirts all with an XXL fit, with or without hood, feature patches and embroidery, or are decorated with hand written slogans or the combined Ghali / Benetton logo in full print.

All looks can be accessorized with embroidered baseball caps, compact nylon backpacks or, for girls, with colored nylon hijabs where the “G” of Ghali blends with the Benetton logo. It all adds up to a post-modern operation, refined in its stylistic precision.

Following the release of a limited edition varsity jacket, the first drop of the capsule collection will be officially launched on 21 September, with a party also featuring two exceptional guests from the French music scene, DJ Vladimir Cauchemar and rapper Laylow.

“Blending Benetton’s DNA with Ghali’s creativity was a significant decision” said Massimo Renon, CEO of Benetton Group. “We are proud that the capsule will finally be available to our customers.”

The capsule will be available online and in selected United Colors of Benetton stores starting September 30. In October, United Colors of Benetton will bring the Ghali experience and capsule collection to a broader swath of Italy, with a camper tour that will stop in Milan, Verona, Livorno, Arezzo, Naples, Bari, Lecce and Rome. Presentation of a second drop of the collection is scheduled for November.