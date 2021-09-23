Walmart partners with Tamil Nadu government and extends its ‘Walmart Vriddhi Scheme’ in the state

Walmart & Flipkart has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Government of Tamil Nadu. The MOU was signed with the department of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) to provide capacity building support in the state.

Walmart, in lieu of this MOU is now going to offer a supplier development programme under its ‘Walmart Vriddhi Scheme’, through which it will be offering entrepreneurs and small businesses free-of-cost training and the opportunity to join online, offline and export channels, with an aim to reach pan-India and a global marketplace, an official statement highlighted.

The statement also mentioned that the company is organizing workshops and training sessions for the growth of the SMEs in the state.

M.K. Stalin, Chief Minister, Government of Tamil Nadu commented on this “ Tamil Nadu is home to one of the largest number of MSMEs in the country that are renowned all over the world for their product quality and craftsmanship. Our MSMEs are the backbone of our economy, and their growth is key to helping us achieve our vision of making Tamil Nadu a $1 trillion economy by 2030. We welcome the MoU with Walmart, Flipkart and Swasti, which shall further strengthen our MSME ecosystem”.

Jagjeet Harode, Senior Director & Head – Marketplace, Flipkart. Flipkart also commented on this occasion “Flipkart has made significant supply chain and infrastructure investments in the state of Tamil Nadu. Furthering our commitment to the state, we have recently launched a dedicated grocery fulfillment centre in Coimbatore that shall generate significant employment opportunities for the youth of the state”.

Walmart Vridhi scheme was launched in 2019 with an aim to train 50,000 MSMEs in India. The programme has been offering this training free of cost to MSMEs and ever since, has helped thousands of young entrepreneurs become a part of the sellers community on Flipkart.