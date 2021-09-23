Thums up partners with Mohammad Siraj

Thums Up- a unit from Coca Cola group has announced a partnership with Mohammad Siraj in its #PalatDe campaign. In this the company will showcase the journey of the bowler going through many challenges in life, still becoming one of the best Indian bowler, an official statement highlighted.

Arnab Roy. Coca-Cola India and South West Asia Vice President and Head-Marketing commented on this matter “We are elated to welcome Mohammed Siraj, one of the best bowlers in the world on this exciting journey with us. It is inspiring to witness how extraordinary people like Siraj have overcome real-life challenges and risen to become a beacon of national pride. Such inspirational stories resonate with the spirit of the brand.”

Mohammed Siraj also commented on this new partnership “I am certain that this partnership will evoke the natural connect with cricket fans and showcase the resilience and hard work that players coming from varied backgrounds, put in to overcome their challenges and represent the country.”

The campaign, which is shot in Hindi and Telugu and is a tribute to Siraj’s life and struggles as well as his commitment to achieving his dreams. It will also give viewers a chance to meet Siraj along with chances to win other exciting prizes.

(PTI)