Flipkart launches ‘Flipkart Xtra’ ahead of the festive season

E-commerce platform, Flipkart has announced to launch a separate marketplace model ‘ Flipkart Xtra’ to offer earning opportunities to individuals, service agencies and others. The online marketplace will be available on Google Play Store which will provide a seamless experience to the individuals who are interested.

Those who will register will have to undergo background verification, then move further to onboard themselves with various roles, including delivery executive and service partners, an official statement highlighted.

The company also announced to onboard 4,000 part-time associates via Flipkart Xtra for the entire festive season leading until December 2021.

Hemant Badri, Flipkart Senior Vice-President and Head of Supply Chain commented on this matter “As an organisation committed to creating value for all stakeholders including sellers, artisans, MSMEs, Kiranas, and customers, we are constantly expanding the scope of our partnership to equitably distribute the benefits of e-commerce…we are pleased to launch Flipkart Xtra, our service marketplace, to give flexible earning opportunities to individuals, local stores and even service technicians”.