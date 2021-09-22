Cavinkare forays into men’s grooming category

The Homegrown FMCG brand Cavinkare has announced to enter into the men’s grooming market by launching its own personal grooming brand ‘Biker’s’. The brand will offer a new range of products exclusively for urban men’s grooming needs.The firm unveiled its first range of products in the ‘shampoo’ category that’s ready to hit the Tamil Nadu market.

Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan, Chief Executive Officer, Director-FMCG, CavinKare commented on this new launch “ This foray into the men’s grooming category, which is expected to cross $1.2 billion by 2024, marks a significant step in the CavinKare 2.0 growth strategy. The pandemic has opened many opportunities for all industries, but it has been a game-changer for the beauty and hygiene category. We have seen an increased interest among urban male consumers for personal grooming products. Hence, we have used our strength – R&D – to develop an entire product line specifically curated to match the needs of urban male consumers.”

The newly launched BIKER’S brand comprises products like2-in-1shampoo-conditioners, beard oil, beard cream, and shower gel to satiate the needs of urban male. BIKER’S shampoo will be available in three variants – Helmet Damage Repair, Anti-Dandruff, and Strong & Bouncy. The SKUs are available in 75 mL, 180 mL, 340 mL & sachets. The SKUs are priced starting from Rs 80 to Rs 415, while the sachets are priced at Rs 2.