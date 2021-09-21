Flipkart Big Billion Days to go live from 7th Oct 2021

Flipkart has announced the dates for its flagship event ‘The Big Billion Days’ and this year this annual sale will be held from 7th Oct 2021 to 12th Oct 2021. The e-platform said in a statement that the customers who haven’t subscribed to the Plus membership powered by the company will also get a chance to get early access by redeeming 50 Super Coins, they may have earned on the Flipkart application.

The company mentioned that the event will host new launches, games, interactive videos, live videos and interactive videos reward through the flagship event.

Kalyan Krishnamurthy,chief executive at Flipkart Group, announced the launch of The Big Billion Days “Over the past year, in collaboration with our ecosystem partners, we’ve worked towards creating opportunities that revitalise consumer sentiment in these challenging times and revive India’s economic growth. Flipkart’s commitment to providing value to consumers, opportunities for growth for MSMEs, sellers and our lakhs of Kirana partners, and employment generation through e-commerce, goes to show how the country has embraced e-commerce over the past year and a half and The Big Billion Days is our way of giving back to the community and enthuse the festive spirit across the nation”.

Flipkart also announced that the company has strengthened its sellers base and aims to have 4.2 lakh sellers till Dec, 2021. Currently, the company has 3.75 lakh sellers. Recently, Flipkart also announced to strengthen its delivery for kirana stores.