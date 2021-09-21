Himachal’s Him Ira debuts in e-commerce marketplace

The famous handmade shawls, sweaters, carpets, organic honey from Himachal Pradesh will be soon available on e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart and also on government e-marketplace.

The announcement was made by Virender Kanwar, Rural Development Minister.

He announced that through this order, 2.8 Lakh groups belonging to 27,000 self help groups will get access to the e-commerce marketplace.

The minister also added, “ the e-commerce platform will provide small artisans, living in remote or snow bound areas, to showcase their organic, natural and handmade products and connect with the customers from across the country”.

The e-commerce platform will soon feature all the ‘Him-Ira’ brand products that are made by SHG. It will be a major step towards women entrepreneurs, the minister added during the announcement.

The minister also stated that the SHGs will integrate with the government’s public funding management system (PFMS) to help them to get the payments timely and they will also help them in branding, packaging and pricing of the products.

Currently, 40 Him Ira’ shops are operational in various parts of Himachal Pradesh and the government is aiming to set up 100 ‘Him Ira’ shops in all districts of the state, so as to cut the commission of the middle man and vendor by providing a direct platform to the small farmers and SHGs.