Amazon India to launch voice shopping experience in ‘Hindi’

Amazon India announced that the company is planning to allow users to enjoy the voice shopping experience in ‘Hindi’ now. The company is also planning to expand more in the regional language space, to make voice shopping comfortable for most customers.

The e-commerce platform also announced that now customers can access the platform in Marathi and Bengali, in addition to the five previously available languages – Hindi, English, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

Amazon India commented on this new launch, “These launches break the language barrier and make e-commerce more accessible and convenient for millions of customers across India”.

Amazon customers can select their preferred languages across Android and iOS mobile apps, websites, and desktop sites. After the launch of this new feature, the customers will be able to search for products and check their order status by giving voice commands in Hindi. With this launch, the customers will be able to navigate various touch points on Amazon.in, just by speaking in Hindi.

Kishore Thota, Amazon India Director (Customer Experience and Marketing) commented on this matter “ Our aim with regional language shopping experience is to make e-commerce accessible, relevant and convenient for customers. Every month, tens of millions of customers visit Amazon.in in regional languages and 90 per cent of the customers are from tier II and below cities”.

He also added, this festive season, Amazon is happy to expand the Amazon.in experience for customers in Marathi and Bengal.