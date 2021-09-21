Dabur forays into face wash category

The FMCG major Dabur announced that the company is foraying into the face wash category by launching face wash in 3 variants to provide a clean, glowing and healthy face.

The brand foray into face wash category with the launch of Dabur Vatika Face Wash range. Further strengthening Dabur’s presence in the personal care market in India, this range has been exclusively launched with Flipkart, India’s leading e-commerce platform.

The face wash starts with a price range of INR 170, the New Vatika Face Wash will come in 3 Variants – Vatika Neem Purifying Face Wash, Vatika Sandalwood Illuminating Face Wash and Vatika Honey Moisture Boost Face Wash.

Rajat Mathur, Dabur India Ltd AGM-Consumer Marketing­­­­­­­­ commented on this matter “Vatika has always recognized and strived to meet the ever-evolving needs of our consumers. We are excited to strengthen our Vatika portfolio with the launch of new Vatika Face Wash. Be it Hair Oil or Shampoo, Dabur Vatika has evolved as the preferred personal care brand for millions of consumers over the years. With the New Vatika Face Wash, we are now expanding the Vatika franchise to give consumers a Soap and Paraben-free product for their daily face care needs.”