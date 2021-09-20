‘Senco di Wedding’ campaign to tap the big Indian wedding season

Senco Gold & Diamonds, one of India’s largest jewellery retail chains has announced the launch of its new Wedding campaign christened ‘ Senco Di Wedding’ which depicts the joy and happiness associated with Indian weddings.

Indian weddings are akin to mega events in a family. Once wedding dates are finalized, family members from various parts of India and abroad arrive at the place of both the groom and bride and take part in the grand extravaganza.

The new campaign by Senco Gold & Diamonds depicts how Indian wedding is celebrated with pomp and grandeur where all family members dress up to their fashion best. They all look gorgeous and beautiful. Starting from kids to the adults to the elderly, it’s a mega event where all participate in it with full zest and vigour. The wedding ceremony also transforms into a fashion ramp where family members showcase their dresses to all. This campaign video portrays the liveliness at north Indian weddings, where each and every relatives of bride-groom celebrate the occasion altogether with their new dresses, jewellery and obviously shopping plays a very big role at weddings. At only Senco Gold & Diamonds, one can get jewellery catering to the choices of every age groups.

Senco Gold and Diamonds is proud to celebrate this euphoria with its collection of exquisitely designed handcrafted gold jewellery which is affordable and available for all ages.

Commenting on the occasion, Suvankar Sen, CEO, Senco Gold and Diamonds said, “Indian weddings are like festive occasions in India, where in most cases it is celebrated with extensive decorations, colour, music, dance, costumes and rituals that depend on the community, region and religion of the bride and the groom, as well as their preferences. We at Senco Gold and Diamonds has been proud to depict this most important celebration of Indian families through our ‘Senco Di Wedding’ campaign and happy to be the partner of this special celebration and bring joy and happiness to our customers during the wedding season.”

Senco Gold & Diamonds offer a wide and unique range of gold, diamond, silver jewellery, and gossip collections from work wear to bridal designs.