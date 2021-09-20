Park Balluchi Express launches its first QSR outlet in Gurgaon

Park Balluchi is all set to open its first outlet with an all-new model that amalgamates the concepts of Cloud Kitchen together with QSR. Under the umbrella of Café Park Balluchi, the QSR outlet, to be known as Park Balluchi Express opened its doors for dine-in on September 15th, 2021, in Sushant Lok – 1, Gurgaon.

The brand Park Balluchi came into existence in the year 1995 under the dynamic & strong leadership of Subhash Ahuja whose idea was to bring to table, the original flavors of Afghani cuisine complimented with the earthy dishes from the Baluchistan & Multan regions of undivided India.

Rebranding and formation of Cafe Park Balluchi in 2020 is intended to maintain the same charm of North Indian flavors in the form of authentic cuisines with expert contemporary tweaking. Laden with culture, tradition and age-old warmth of Indian hospitality, the intent is to maintain the brand name and offer a culinary experience, curated with the finest of ingredients, fresh herbs & spices, where great attention is paid to the recipes to evolve authentic flavours of the cuisine.

The menu includes a lot of Park Balluchi Express exclusives like the tender & succulent “Dohra Kebabs” that includes exquisite Afghani flavours in dishes like “Murg Potli” or a “Nawabi Shola” and not to miss the “Haryali Chooza” that is both a visual & culinary treat. There are elements in their Menu that takes the perception of a commonly known dish to a new level, like the “Kandhari Roganjosh” which is rare succulent meat recipe cooked in low heat in a special handi. Then there are the specials like the “Mogewala Kukkad” or the vegetarian delights like the “Aloo Dilnaaz” or the “Banarsi Seekh Kebab” which speaks volumes about the brand’s innovative offerings.

In the words of Pankaj Ahuja, the brain behind the resurgence of the brand, “After the global outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, people usually fret going out with their families, especially the elderly & the children. The concept of eating out or fine dining has suddenly taken a back seat and it has been established that there has been a paradigm shift in how people want their luncheon & dinner experience to take shape. There has been a speedy transition towards Cloud Kitchens & Quick Service Restaurants. Park Balluchi in its fine dining space was a place to dine when you wanted delicious food, Park Balluchi Express will be the same, without the pressure of dining to match. We intend to repeat the same experience in the express food delivery model of a QSR. Our chefs have done a phenomenal job at creating unique dishes that maintain the authentic taste that our customers are used to.”

He further added that the idea is to bring the craftsmanship of fine dining into the panache of a QSR & Cloud Kitchen so that our customers can experience these delicacies either at the comfort of their homes or walk in for a delicious treat but not at the expense of their precious time.