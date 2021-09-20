‘Ministry of eggs’ now serving at Growel’s 1O1 Mall

The newest addition to the Growel’s 1O1 Mall’s food court is the ‘Ministry of Eggs’ counter serving over 80 plus varieties of Surti Style Eggs; freshly made prepared without compromising on taste and hygiene. Growel’s 1O1 Mall, suburban Mumbai’s favourite family destination located on the WEH-Kandivali, continues to add new experiences to delight its customers. The expansive food court of the mall that offers a vast variety of Food & Beverage (F&B) options across cuisines to please every palate, pocket, and social needs.

Over the past one year Growel’s 1O1 mall has continued to add more variety to its F&B offerings to give more choice to the mall visitors who are looking at spending some quality times with their loved ones or fulfil their social needs. From popular fast food chains, to regional delights, and international cuisine the Growel’s 1O1 Mall houses some popular brands of F&B outlets. In the past one year some brands that have started service at the mall include Barbeque Nation, Barista, Ice-cream Lab, Dinshaw’s, 99 Pancakes, Balbec Darbar, among others.

To create an enhanced customer experience at the food court, we have introduced contactless food ordering, payment and billing option with Dotpe for the Food Court.

Growel’s 1O1 Mall has been at the forefront of implementing rigorous safety measures and have been very successful in making the mall 100% safe for both for employees and customers. As is throughout the mall, the enhanced hygiene measures are implemented in the food court as well, which include hand sanitiser station throughout the food court, use of disinfecting solutions like ‘Virex’ to clean tables and chairs after every use. Rigorous cleaning and sanitisation procedures daily and frequently throughout the day. PA announcements to remind customers to follow social distancing norms.

Additionally, food court counters have acrylic shields over the counters, sanitizers are present over every counter as well. Besides, daily temperature checks for all staff, face shields and gloves for staff members, daily cleaning and sanitization are all mandatory across the mall.

Similarly, elevators have also been enhanced with sensor buttons that don’t need to be touched. Washrooms have sensor-based taps & soap dispensers, and potable water spouts are also sensor based and contactless. From entry to exit all customer touch points have been made contactless.

However, given the customer entry restriction of full inoculation, the mall has witnessed a steady surge in Home Deliveries and On the Go (take away) ordering from the food & beverages outlets.

F&B outlets and restaurants at Growel’s 1O1 Mall that are presently serving customers include Barbeque Nation, Barista, Belgian Waffle, Burger King, Cookie man, Drinx Exchange, KFC, Mumbai Ladu Samrat, Mad over Donuts, Malgudi, McDonald’s, Pizza Hut, Poptates, Sbarro, Starbucks, Subway, Tacco Bell, Wow Momo and 99 Pancakes.