Urban Square signs Allen Solly and Peter England

Bhumika Group, one of the leading real estate developers in the country, announced that Allen Solly, Peter England have leased out space at Urban Square Mall, Udaipur. The brands have taken up 4500 sq ft in the mall – Allen Solly 2000 sq ft and Peter England 2500 sq ft. Last month, Pantaloons and Thick Shake Factory leased out over 18000 sq ft space here, with Pantaloon taking 17000 sq ft and Thick Shake Factory 1100 sq ft.

These three brands will add value to people’s lifestyles in the region. “The regular interest shown by big brands in the mall proves the utility of the mall. We have always been talking about positioning, and this mall will give desired results to the brands. It is a win-win situation for the brands and us. The objective is to provide the best lifestyle to the city’s people and cater to the international tastes of the tourists visiting the city. The possession at the project will start soon, as we are working according to the RERA commitment,” says Uddhav Poddar, Managing Director, Bhumika Group.

Udaipur’s Urban Square is iconic hospitality-focused mixed-use destination development with a balanced mix of Commercial, Retail, Hospitality and Entertainment. Spread over an area of 1.8 million square feet, Urban Square has leading global brands such as Adidas, Puma, Asics, Shoppers Stop, Inox, Marks & Spencers, Tata Westside, Tata Zudio, Reliance Trends, Adidas, Puma, Asics, F-Bar, Holiday Inn, etc. already signed and many more under finalization.