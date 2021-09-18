Parle Products ventures into cereal category

Parle, one of the country’s leading biscuits, snacks and confectionery manufacturers announced to forays its product in the cereal category. The FMCG brand announces that it has extended its popular brand Hide n Seek in the cereals category, an official statement highlighted.

Through this move, the ‘ Hide n Seek fills’ aims to produce nutritious cereals for an energizing breakfast , and also strengthen its product portfolio for consumers in all age groups, the statement highlighted.

Krishnarao Buddha, Sr Category Head, Parle Products commented on this new launch “ Our understanding indicated that a lot of people prefer breakfast cereals as healthy options for themselves and their kids. By extending Parle’s portfolio, our goal is to provide consumers with choices on quick and healthy breakfast.” He also added “Our entry into the niche breakfast cereal industry will give a fresh perception of the values and character represented by the ‘Parle Products’ name”.

Earlier, in June this year, Parle Products which has one of the highest reaches in terms of distribution at about 8 million outlets, had entered the Aata (flour) segment.