Pepsico commissions India’s largest greenfield plant in Mathura

Pepsico commissions the country’s largest greenfield food plant in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. The plant is built at a cost of Rs 814 crore, with the aim to fulfill the company’s goal of doubling its snack business by 2022. The project was inaugurated by the Chief Minister of the State, Yogi Adityanath and will also boost the industrialization in the northern state and also provide opportunities for the state farmers.

The food plant is spread across an area of 29 acres, which will cater the demand of the company’s Lays potato chips business. This will also create 1500 direct and indirect jobs. The company announced that they will source 1.5 lakh tonnes of potatoes annually from farmers for producing the snacks, connecting with over 5,000 local farmers.

On this occasion, CM of the state, Yogi Adityanath commented “The state of Uttar Pradesh has taken rapid strides in becoming Atmanirbhar by focussing on reforms and industry-friendly policies. All such efforts have led to UP being ranked No. 2 in ease of doing business in India leading to greater employment opportunities and an increase in farmer incomes”.

Ahmed ElSheikh, president, Pepsico India also commented at the inauguration, “Commissioning of the foods plant marks PepsiCo’s single largest investment of INR 814 crore in the country. The support of the UP government and the local administration has been instrumental in the commissioning of our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in less than two years. We are proud to strengthen our ’Unnati Ki Sajhedhari’ with the State of Uttar Pradesh”.