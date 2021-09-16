Betting big on social commerce: Poshmark debuts in India

Poshmark, an US based social commerce company has made their foray into the Indian market official, via a press statement. The brand is well known for its new and pre-owned fashion, accessories and shoes for men, women and children.

According to their official statement, now Indians customers will be able to join Poshmark’s community of more than 80 million users and have access to a network of millions of shoppable closets. The statement also added that buyers will discover a highly engaging, interactive and social shopping experience that is curated and personalized by Poshmark’s seller community.

Manish Chandra, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Poshmark commented on this matter “I am thrilled to launch Poshmark in India, one of the fastest-growing e-commerce markets in the world and a country with a vibrant culture of thrifting and appreciation for sustainability”. He also added “ As an Indian who grew up exploring the marketplaces of Old Delhi, I know first-hand how important it is to come together and connect as part of the shopping experience. I am confident that our social marketplace will resonate with Indian consumers and allow us to build a thriving and successful community here”.

The company stated that the marketplace will be user-friendly for both buyers and resellers as anyone can sell an item from their closet with seamless listing, merchandising, promotion, pricing, and shipping. Apart from India, Poshmark also extended its reach beyond North America, and has recently entered Australia.