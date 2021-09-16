Nature’s Basket joins hands with Blue Tribe Food to introduce plant-based meat

Nature’s Basket, a grocery delivery chain has announced to introduce a special category on its platform of plant based meat. The company has partnered with vegan meat startup Blue Tribe Foods, and also with the international brand Beyond Meat to introduce this category. The service will be available on online services as well as in brick and mortar stores.

The decision came amid as the plant-based meat is getting popular in the market. According to the reports, the Indian meat alternative market is estimated to reach $47.57 million in value terms by the end of 2026.

The official statement highlighted “Since its launch, Blue Tribe’s plant-based Chicken Nuggets and Chicken Keema have already become a hit among non-vegetarian food lovers aspiring to commit to a greener lifestyle without compromising the taste, texture, or quality of conventional meat products. As a result, Nature’s Basket will soon be launching more plant-based products under this category”.

Devendra Chawla, CEO, Nature’s Basket and Spencer’s Retail, commented on this new launch “ We firmly believe in adapting and evolving with the changing consumer landscape and with the introduction of the plant-based meat product category, we are doing exactly that. In the last few years, conscious consumerism has gradually picked pace. More and more products, brands, and new-age startups have started offering varieties with sustainability and eco-friendly factors as the center-stage.”

Nature’s Basket has an extensive range of products that caters to multiple dietary and lifestyle requirements. The stores also have fresh fruits and vegetables, daily essentials, free-from alternatives, and a selection of proteins.