Ambience Malls’ festive season fervour to culminate with Audi A6 as Grand Prize

This festive season, Ambience Malls are geared up to double down on the celebrations. Apart from lining-up exciting events and activities for its patrons, it had roped in all tenants at the malls as gifting partners for exciting giveaways and prizes for the lucky winners. The recently carried out campaign of End of Season Sale witnessed great participation from shoppers wherein exciting rewards galore with great sale and offers from prominent brands.

In this campaign, shoppers with purchase value worth Rs 15,000 and above automatically stood for a chance to win luxury staycations at Hotel Leela Ambience Gurgaon and The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, Shahdara. Moreover, exciting gift hampers from prominent brands are other attractions as giveaways.

3 winners from each of the malls have been selected for the rewards. Ambience Malls have also promised to offer a luxurious Audi A6 as the grandest prize of the year. Shoppers who keep submitting their bills at Ambience Mall App would have the privilege to get themselves spontaneously qualified for the grand prize.

Arjun Gehlot – Director, Ambience Mall – Gurugram & Vasant Kunj Commenting on the festive season,said, “Delivering an un-parallel shopping experience has been a priority for us and we have undertaken sustained endeavors to deliver through innovative, intelligent and experiential components in our malls. This shopping fests at Ambience Malls not only offer genuine discounts to the shoppers but also give them a fair chance of winning a host of goods, merchandises and luxury rewards too. Our shopping fests have something for everyone and it pose great opportunities for shoppers to shop for themselves as well as friends and family as the gifting season has already begun.”

With an amalgamation of prominent Anchors like Zara, H&M, Marks & Spencer, The Collective, Central, Lifestyle, Pantaloons, Shoppers Stop and Premium brands like Armani Exchange, Ted Baker, Hackett London, Hugo Boss, Polo Ralph Lauren, Ambience Malls are the mecca for fashion lovers. With ethnic designer stores like Anita Dongre, Ritu Kumar, Fabindia, Meena Bazaar, Satya Paul & with premium casual wear brands like Coverstory, Mango, Vero Moda, Only, Forever New, the brand ensemble ensures that there is something for all the gorgeous ladies. Beauty enthusiasts can visit stores like Sephora, Mac, Clinique, Estee Lauder, Bobbi Brown, Bath & Body Works, The Body Shop, Forest Essentials, Nykaa, Innisfree, Kiko Milano and Kama Ayurveda or head to the finest Salons like Geetanjali, Monsoon or Looks Salon to get pampered. World renowned names like Paul Bakery and Ecco Shoes, Le Creuset and Stride launched their first store in India at Ambience Mall Gurgaon