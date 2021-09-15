Kroger teams up with Instacart to deliver groceries in 30 minutes

Kroger, an American retail company, has partnered with Instacart to provide a faster delivery for groceries within 30 minutes to its customers.

Kroger. Co in an official statement stated that they will provide the fast delivery service under the new banner, Kroger Delivery Now. This service will offer 25,000 items and reach up to 50 million homes. The company, which has more than 2,700 stores, will offer the service for its namesake stores as well as Ralphs, Fred Meyer, King Soopers, Fry’s, Mariano’s, and Smith’s locations.

Rodney McMullen, CEO and Chairman of Kroger commented on this matter, “The grocery chain had more than $10 billion in online sales last year and anticipates doubling its online sales and profitability rate by the end of 2023, with the delivery service helping to achieve that goal”.

The first partnership between the two companies took place in 2017, which ensured 2 hour delivery service that now has reduced to 30 minutes service. In that partnership, they also added alcohol to their delivery service.