Levi’s opens newest flagship store at DLF, Noida

Global apparel retailer Levi’s inaugurated its new store at DLF Mall of India, Noida. In its NxtGen store format, Levi’s elevates its presence in India’s largest mall by bringing alive the fullest expression of the brand.

The new store design features cutting-edge digital upgrades, brings to life omnichannel capabilities, and enables consumers to immerse themselves in brand experience across customization, fit & style. A playground for fashion lovers, the store is spread across about 3400 sq ft will the brand’s premium collections, collaborations and will be the home of India’s

largest Tailor shop experience.

At the heart of the Mall of India store, consumers can make their

Levi’s pieces truly their own with patches, embroidery, paneling, and distressing. The state-of-the-art Printshop allows for customized t-shirts with a range of seasonal, brand, and

collaboration-based personalization’s available.

The American clothing company started its operations back in India by forming a wholly- owned subsidiary known as Levi’s Strauss India Ltd in 1994 and has grown invariably since

then. The brand aims to strengthen its physical footprint in the country and abroad with better store and consumer experience in 2021.