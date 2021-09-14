Gaurav Gupta steps down from his role and bids adieu to Zomato

Zomato’s Co-Founder Gaurav Gupta has decided to step down from his present role and bid farewell to Zomato. After successfully leading Zomato through its IPO rounds, which saw 38 times as many bids as shares offer, Gaurav Gupta has decided to call it a day.

Gaurav Gupta was heading the supply function at the food-tech startup. The announcement of the exit was made by the brand’s CEO Deepinder Goyal, who mentioned, “Thank you Gaurav Gupta—the last six years have been amazing and we have come very far. There’s so much of our journey still ahead of us, and I am thankful that we have a great team and leadership to carry us forward”.

Thank you @grvgpta – the last 6 years have been amazing and we have come very far. There's so much of our journey still ahead of us, and I am thankful that we have a great team and leadership to carry us forward.https://t.co/AJAmC5ie6R — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) September 14, 2021

Gaurav Gupta shared the news on an email with his employees, which was later published on the Zomato blogpost “I am taking a new turn in my life and will be starting a new chapter, taking a lot from this defining chapter of my life—the last six years at Zomato,” Gupta wrote. He further added, “We have a great team now to take Zomato forward and it’s time for me to take an alternate path in my journey. I am very emotional as I write this and don’t think any words can do justice to how I am feeling right now”.

Gaurav Guptra joined Zomato in 2015 as a business head for table reservations and was later promoted to the position of Co-Founder in 2019 to focus on launching the company’s nutrition business, which Zomato has now decided to roll back along with putting a stop to grocery deliveries. Gupta was instrumental in making the IPO journey for the brand a fruitful one, so the news of his exit did hurt the market sentiments today.