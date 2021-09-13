Hitachi unveils ‘Hitachi Home’ store in Puducherry, expands to south India

Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd has announced that it is aggressively expanding in the south indian market. To give wheels to its plan, the brand has launched ‘Hitachi Home’ in Puducherry. This exclusive store will be a one-stop-brand shop.

The company partnered with Ganviz Enterprises, a leading consumer electronics store in Puducherry to give wings to this exclusive ‘Hitachi Home’ store launch in the city. With this launch, the company has also announced the plans to launch a super exciting range of new age air conditioners by offering 30+ and 90+ SKU’s models in the room AC category. Recently, the company has also expanded its footprint in Gujarat.



Gurmeet Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, Johnson Controls -Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited, commented on this matter “The cooling needs in South India stretch almost throughout the year, demanding for cutting edge technology, more efficient machines and low maintenance machines. We are committed to meet the consumer needs effectively and bring optimum comfort indoors”.

He also added that. “Liaising with our channel partners is on the top of our priority list and we value their contribution and support in our mutual growth. The new ‘Hitachi Home’ in Puducherry will contribute towards strengthening our position in the market. It is our constant endeavour to respect and value such partners as they play a vital role in our journey”,

Madi Ramasamy, Ganviz Enterprises, Puducherry commented on this partnership ““For many years we have been providing great branded products of excellent quality to customers. We have a long and enriching association with Hitachi Cooling and Heating and we are very happy to start this new journey with the brand. The state-of-the-art experience zone at ‘Hitachi Home’ will have a unique product display area showcasing Hitachi’s diverse product line up of residential cooling solutions. These products will be at live display for a better understanding of the consumers.”

The company has a strong presence in the metropolitan cities with over 10,000 sales points and more than 290 exclusive sales representatives, but the focus is now to capture the Tier-II and III market.