Haryana Govt to open 2000 grocery stores in a mission to empower the youth

Haryana Government decided to open 1,500 grocery stores in rural areas and 500 grocery stores in urban areas with an aim to encourage the young generation towards self-employment. The first phase of the project will start from 2nd October in the state, an official statement highlighted.

The retail stores will be named as ‘Har-Hith’ as a part of the scheme launched by the Chief Minister of the state, Manohar Lal Kattar. This chain of grocery shops in the state will be open to sell best-quality daily needs products at nominal rates.

The scheme executing agency Rohit Yadav, Managing Director, Haryana Industries Corp. Ltd commented on this matter “80% of the site survey has been made and the sites are ready for setting up shops. He also added “2,000 Har-Hith stores would be opened in the first phase and 3,000 more later. The consumers will get top fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) products, including bakery, food, homecare and personal care, from 50 companies at a discount of 5% to 50% from time to time”.

Under this scheme, the Haryana Government plans to provide a platform for start-ups, micro, small and medium enterprises, and it will also help self-help groups to promote the business.The Har-Hith stores will be equipped with information technology support systems to ensure smooth functioning.