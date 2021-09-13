Adidas launches digital flagship store in India

Adidas has launched its digital flagship store in the country, an official statement highlighted. The new website has been conceptualised and curated keeping customer requests in mind. The aim of this digital platform is to create a digital store that provides seamless experience, innovation, state-of-the-art UI, and a fast interface, thereby giving consumers a global online shopping experience, which is digitally superior and seamless.

The website offers an innovative tech-driven experience that allows customers to navigate effortlessly across the digital store and purchase accordingly. The new digital flagship store will also offer a service from search to navigation, through which customers can get an assisted experience that enables them to find and purchase the right product. The range of the collection on the digital store focuses on the category such as Running, Lifestyle, Training, and Football.

Sunil Gupta, Senior Director, Brand Adidas, India commented on this digital flagship launch “With the launch of our new digital store we want to reinforce the brand’s credibility in India through an acknowledgment of consumer feedback. Our aim is to shift the mindset from an eCommerce site to a digital brand store with consumer obsession at the heart of it all. The digital store aims to dial-up our credibility, enhance the consumer experience and push the narrative on our sustainability efforts. The innovative technology and the improved user interface will provide the consumers an unforgettable experience”.