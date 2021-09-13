Zomato to stop grocery delivery service from this week

Zomato has announced that it will stop its grocery delivery service from September 17. The reason behind the stoppage is said to be the account of gaps in order fulfilment that eventually leads to poor customer experience, according to the media sources.

The sources also mentions that the online delivery company believes that the investment in Grofers will generate better outcomes for its shareholders than in-house grocery efforts.

In the email to the grocery partners, Zomato mentions that “At Zomato, we believe in delivering best in class services to our customers and largest growth opportunities to our merchant partners. We don’t believe that the current model is the best way to deliver these to our customers and merchant partners. Hence, we intend to stop our pilot grocery delivery service effective 17 September, 2021”.

Zomato has forayed into online grocery service where the company introduced a marketplace model, where it enabled customers to shop from neighbourhood stores.The rival companies such as Swiggy, Dunzoo however decided to set up dark stores to service grocery stores orders within 15-30 minutes.