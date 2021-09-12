Dabur launches new product ‘Hajmola Licola’

Dabur expands its portfolio by the launch of the new product ‘Hajmola Licola’. This come under the expansion of the Hajmola Digestive portfolio.The launch will be run on various print, digital, outdoor and radio campaigns, an official statement highlighted.

Ajay Singh Parihar, Dabur India Marketing Head-OTC Healthcare commented on this matter “”This innovation is in line with our ambition of providing our consumers their favourite Hajmola with Lemon Ka Chatkara”. He also added that “As per its strategy, Dabur will be undertaking extensive sampling activities through delivery platforms and major restaurant chains, besides Dabbawalas in Mumbai, Airlines and at key Bus depots”.

Hajmola, a mix of traditional Indian herbs, spices, edible salts enjoys an overall 50% shares of the branded digestive tables in the Indian market.