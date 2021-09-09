Reliance Retail launches saree and ethnic wear concept designed for women

Reliance Retail has announced the launch of ‘Avantra By Trends’ an ethnic and saree wear concept store designed for women. The announcement just came after the company get ready to enter into the market of ethnic wear with Avantra. The flagship store is spread across an area of 9,500 sq.ft.

‘Avantra by Trends’ is a novel concept designed exclusively for the contemporary Indian woman in the age group of 25-40 years, who values tradition, culture & heritage and celebrates everything that’s ”Indian” and ”Ethnic, an official statement highlighted.

The statement also added that currently Avantra by Trends works with 80+ weavers, designers, artisans, master craftsmen and manufacturers including 10 award-winning artisans/Master craftsmen across the country covering 25-plus saree craft clusters and 11 states.

Avantra By Trends is the first pan-India brand that will build presence in Metros, Tier 1, Tier 2 & Tier 3 markets with a plan to launch around 30 stores by the end of the current financial year across southern states, an official statement highlighted.