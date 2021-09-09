Cauvery Handicrafts Emporium debut on Amazon.in

Amazon India has announced the launch of Cauvery Handicrafts Emporium, a unit of Karnataka State Handicrafts Corporation on the e-commerce platform. The company said that this initiative will encourage the growth of small, medium sellers and artisans. Recently, the e-commerce platform also launched a Karigar Mela in the support of local craftsmanship

Artisans who are associated with state PSU from in and around the city of Karnataka will be the part of Amazon Karigar, an company’s initiative to support local craftsmen and artists will also help them to deliver their products globally through the online marketplace, an official statement highlighted.

Sumit Sahay, Director, Seller Partner Services, Amazon India commented on this matter “Karnataka is known for its handicraft industry and its unique, traditional masterpieces which are made from a variety of materials using intricate motifs and time-tested as well as modern techniques. The launch of Cauvery Handicrafts Emporium is an important step towards our vision of the Karigar program to expand the product selection by bringing in local art forms that benefit craftsmen and make Amazon.in marketplace truly representative of India’s rich culture”.

He also added that “In our intent to encourage digital inclusion and empowerment of the artisan community through the Karigar program, we will continue to collaborate with organizations like Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation Ltd (KSHDCL) across the country”.

With the launch of Cauvery Handicrafts on Amazon, customers across the country will have access and shop from wide variety of Geographical Indication(GI) products such as Bidriware, Channapatna toys and dolls in addition to other locally produced products like Sandalwood products, Rosewood products, Metal Crafts, and Lacquerware among many more.