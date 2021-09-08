Myntra partners with Better Cotton to strengthen its sustainable approaches

E-commerce giant Myntra has announced a partnership with Better Cotton Initiative (BCI), a non-profit organization. Through this collaboration, Myntra will source cotton for its in-house brands from the Better Cotton network. The company is planning to increase about 50 per cent of its cotton requirements from BCI in the next five to seven years, an official statement highlighted.

BCI has one of the largest cotton sustainability programs in the world. In the previous cotton season, BCI has trained over 2.7 million farmers to adapt to the sustainable ways of farming, utilising less chemicals and water for farming. These efforts are being taken to make global production of cotton better , alongside making healthier use of the farmland.Currently, Better Cotton accounts for 23% of total global cotton production in the country.

“Through this partnership, Myntra will focus on sourcing 10% of its cotton requirements from BCI, to begin with, and in the next five to seven years, aim to increase it to about 50 per cent. To make it easier to adopt, scale and measure, a mass balance model will be followed, where Better Cotton can be mixed with conventional cotton through the supply chain,” the statement said.

Neetu Jotwani, VP – Product Development & Sourcing, Myntra, commented on this matter, “As the leading fashion and lifestyle retailer in the country, we aim to incorporate more environmentally responsible practices throughout our supply chain. Partnering with the Better Cotton Initiative means we will continue the journey to source more sustainable cotton across our entire business, working towards a brighter future for the cotton industry and those whose lives depend on it”.