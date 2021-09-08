Amazon Pay partners with Kuvera to offer wealth management services

Amazon, a global retail giant has announced that they will offer wealth management services in India. The subsidiary of the company, Amazon Pay has partnered with Kuvera which will provide investment advisory services and products in India. This tie-up will facilitate mutual funds, fixed deposits and more over time, an official statement highlighted.

Gaurav Rastogi, chief executive office, Kuvera, said, “We have built the most feature rich and transformative investing platform with a history of firsts for investors. Through this arrangement with Amazon Pay India, we seek to add value to the investors journey. Our goal is to accelerate the democratisation of investing and wealth management in India.”

Vikas Bansal, Director Amazon Pay India commented on this matter “At Amazon Pay, our vision is to simplify lives and fulfill aspirations by solving payment and financial needs of every Indian. For our most engaged customers, growing their wealth and investments is a large need, here is where, we think Kuvera can help our customers with their unique offering,”.