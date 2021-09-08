Bewakoof partners with Coca Cola to launch exclusive range of collection

Bewakoof, the D2C fashion brand has partnered with Coca Cola to launch an exclusive merchandise range including fashion apparel like joggers, T-shirts, footwear- flip flops, slippers and backpacks for men, women and all gender.

The Bewakoof x Coca-Cola range has been priced from Rs 275 onwards and will be available on Bewakoof’s website and other leading marketplaces in the country.

Prabhkiran Singh, Founder and CEO, Bewakoof, says, “Coca Cola is one of the few global brands which is as relevant as it was a century ago. Most of us have grown admiring and launching their collection for our customers is an absolute delight. Our brand has always stood for expressions and we believe Taste the Feeling is such a powerful expression that it has taken the brand Coca Cola beyond being a beverage brand.”

Amit Mahajan, Director: Design & Buying — Bewakoof, says, “Coca-Cola is one of those brands that inspire emotions of happiness. Little moments of joy is how people see Coca-Cola as a brand. And we at Bewakoof believe in spreading smiles through our unique humour. Hence, in this collection we tried to bring to life some of the things people love about both of the brands – self-expression and fun. We stand by the vision of spreading hope and positivity, which our consumers will enjoy sharing with their friends and family”