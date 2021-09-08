GfK launches AI-supported intelligence platform “gfknewron”

GfK, a consumer and market intelligence, analytics and consulting services, has announced the launch of gfknewron, an AI-powered platform. The platform will allow companies to access market, consumer and brand data from a single source. This is a step towards GFK’s transformation from a market researcher to an AI-powered data analytics and consulting platform.

According to analyst firm Forrester, data-driven companies grow by more than 30 percent on average annually, which is more than ten times the global GDP growth of 2.6 percent on average (2000-2020, World Bank). To make data-driven decisions, companies need immediate, reliable and accurate information on markets and consumers along with guidance on expected future developments.

As per the statement, gfknewron uses the latest analytics capabilities to enrich accurate data with intelligence, to offer strategic decision support, planning and forecasts. The platform will display three modules called ‘gfknewron Market’, ‘gfknewron Consumer’ and ‘gfknewron Predict’.

“The business intelligence platform gfknewron has been designed to provide all that information on one intuitive platform that harnesses the power of artificial intelligence. We will empower our clients to adopt a much more data- and analytics-centred way of working,” Peter Feld, CEO, GfK.

Sean O’Neill, Chief Product Officer, GfK has claimed that the company has enthusiastic confirmations from many leading companies in the Tech & Durables sector about how gfknewron is changing their ability to understand their markets, and use the predictive insights and AI-power forecasts to take decisive action on the opportunities for their brands.

He added, “In addition, this cloud-based software platform is continuously evolving and improving with feature releases weekly. Further modules as well as the inclusion of additional market data are already being planned. This is enterprise-grade insights with consumer-grade usability.”