Capillary Technologies, today announced the acquisition of Minneapolis-based customer experience (CX) company, Persuade. A brand with over thirty years of expertise, Persuade will expand Capillary’s presence in North America and strengthen its position globally.

“We are absolutely thrilled to join a global industry leader like Capillary,” said John Tschida, Founder and Managing Partner of Persuade. “Our shared commitment to reimagining loyalty will expand our combined market reach and sharpen our joint technical capabilities, delivering impactful and always-engaging solutions to customers,” he added.

Capillary claims to have worked with 500 million+ customers across multiple industries including apparel, fashion, luxury, lifestyle, food, and more. The company also works with 10 Global Fortune 500 companies such as GSK, HP. This acquisition will help the company deliver solutions for new verticals such as airlines, automotive, and healthcare. Additionally, it enables Capillary to help both in-store and online experiences through hyper-personalised loyalty and engagement experiences.

“Persuade’s founders, John Tschida and Bill Jansen, bring a deep understanding of customer loyalty with many decades of combined experience in the loyalty management space. They have crystallized their knowledge by building four highly successful loyalty companies including Persuade,” said Aneesh Reddy, Co-Founder and CEO of Capillary Technologies.

Persuade is a profitable company having grown300% in CY2020 and already surpassing its CY2020 revenues during the first six months of CY2021.